GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Buffalo Bulls — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

WHEN/WHERE

Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 5:00 PM EST

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Nick Farrell, Warren Baker & Angelica Trinone

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 375

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -19.5, Total 152 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Buffalo, NY

Series History: West Virginia and Buffalo will meet for the fifth time in school history. Each team has won two games. The two teams last met in the 2018-19 season opener at the Coliseum with the Bulls winning in overtime, 99-94, on Nov. 9, 2018. WVU and Buffalo met in the first round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament with WVU coming away with a 68-62 victory. Buffalo also visited Morgantown on Dec. 11, 1991. WVU won that game, 91-46. The first meeting in the series took place on Feb. 21, 1918, in Buffalo with the Bulls winning, 41-22.

Record: 5-5

Record in 2021-22: 19-11 (13-6 MAC)

Head Coach: Jim Whitesell (4th Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, and Kedrian Johnson

Buffalo Bulls: Jonnivius Smith, Isaiah Adams, Zid Powell, Curtis Jones and Armoni Foster





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

