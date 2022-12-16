West Virginia defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson becomes 14th player to enter portal

According to a report from On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Jordan Jefferson has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, becoming the fourteenth player for the West Virginia Mountaineers to leave the team this season.

Jefferson started all thirteen games in 2021 and all twelve games in 2022. Jefferson becomes the twelfth player from the class of 2019 to leave the program out of 19 enrollees. Between the 2019 and 2020 classes, 27 of the 40 enrolled players have left the program.

Jefferson finished the 2022 season with 31 tackles and 3 sacks, and led the team in passes defended with 5. Jordan will have two years to play one season with a full season of eligibility remaining plus a four-game redshirt available.