West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell leaving for same role at Purdue

The West Virginia Mountaineers will have a new offensive coordinator, their third in three years, according to a late-Thursday evening report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Rittenberg reported that the Purdue Boilermakers are set to hire offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as the Boilermakers new offensive coordinator.

Source: #Purdue is set to hire Graham Harrell as its offensive coordinator, under new coach Ryan Walters. Harrell spent this season as #WestVirginia's OC after a three-year run in the same role at #USC. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 16, 2022

Harrell was hired in January of this year and expectations were sky-high with the addition of Georgia Bulldogs transfer JT Daniels. During the first few games of the season, the offense looked to be in great shape, averaging 38.5 points in its first six games. That output dropped to 21.3 points per game in the final six games, a stretch where the Mountaineers went 2-4.

Overall, the Mountaineer offense saw a 5-point-per-game increase with Harrel as the play-caller, increasing their scoring output from 88th in the nation in 2021 (25.2 points per game) to 53rd in the nation (30.6 points per game). The rushing offense increased to 54th in the nation at 171.5 yards per game and the passing offense dropped from 247.9 yards per game in 2021 to 227 yards per game in 2022.