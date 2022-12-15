The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia’s “Big Three” among the best in the country

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

It has been a relatively slow week for sports, with finals week going on at West Virginia University. But something interesting came out about the WVU men’s basketball team and some of its players.

Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews Jr., and Mohamed Wague have combined for the highest adjusted team efficiency margin of any three teammates in the country, with a 67.2 margin putting them at the top of the ranking. The adjustment in the efficiency margin accounts for the quality of the players’ opponents. The three Mountaineers combine for 29.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and two steals per game. They are also shooting a combined 52.6% from the floor.

The ranking also has the trio of Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews Jr., and Joe Toussaint having the third highest adjusted team efficiency margin. Those three Mountaineers combine for 35 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game, with a combined 48% shooting percentage.

WVU being so efficient statistically with these combinations of players on the court passes the eye test, because Tre Mitchell and Emmitt Matthews Jr. have looked like the most efficient Mountaineers so far this season.

Football

Baker set for ‘thorough assessment’ of football program after stepping into AD role

Wren Baker, the new WVU Director of Athletics, has said that he is planning on conducting a “thorough assessment” of the school’s football program. One of the key factors that will likely be investigated is the Mountaineers’ head coach Neal Brown, who has had three losing seasons in four years to go 22-25 overall.

Basketball

WVU great Kevin Jones enjoying another successful season in Japan

Former West Virginia men’s basketball star Kevin Jones recently scored a career-high 50 points for the Hitachi Sun Rockers in Japan. Jones is averaging 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season, thanks to 10 double-doubles in 19 games.

NBA creates Clutch Player of the Year trophy named after “Mr. Clutch” Jerry West

The NBA has announced that it will begin naming a Clutch Player of the Year, who will be awarded the Jerry West Trophy, which features a figure that models the Mountaineer legend.

Around the Big 12

