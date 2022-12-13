Defensive lineman Taurus Simmons enters name to transfer portal

The West Virginia Mountaineers have another player who has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, this time backup defensive lineman Taurus Simmons. Simmons has been with the team since 2020, appearing in 25 games over three seasons and registering 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks in his three seasons with the Mountaineers.

Simmons becomes the thirteenth scholarship player to enter the portal. Simmons is also the 15th player from the 2020 class - a class that totaled 21 enrollees - to transfer joining a list that includes: David Vince-Okoli, Sam Brown, Devell Washington, Ahkeem Mesidor, Tairiq Stewart, Taurus Simmons, James Thomas, Jordan White, Reese Smith, Quay Mays, Avarius Sparrow, Eddie Watkins, Daryl Porter, Jackie Matthews, and Charles Finley.

The only remaining players from the 2020 class are: Chris Mayo, Sean Martin, Garrett Greene, Zach Frazier, and Jairo Faverus