The Shotgun/Throwdown: Tre Mitchell named Big 12 Player of the Week

Senior big man Tre Mitchell has been named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Mitchell averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game last week in West Virginia’s wins over Navy and UAB. The new Mountaineer forward is the first WVU player to earn a conference honor this season.

Mitchell has been a great addition for WVU. He has provided a very necessary offensive boost, averaging almost 13 points per game in his first 10 games with the Mountaineers. Mitchell is tied, with fellow newcomer Erik Stevenson, for the most made field goals (48) this year. He is also shooting over 55% from the field.

Tre has found a variety of ways to score and having a big man that can shoot from anywhere on the court is helping the Mountaineers average over 80 points per game. He is also able to hold his own defensively, which WVU’s shooters were unable to do last season, which allows him to stay on the floor for longer periods of time.

Football

Rimac named freshman All-American by The Athletic

Offensive lineman Tomas Rimac has been named a Freshman All-American after showing success in several starts for the Mountaineers this season.

Gallagher: “I’m staying a Mountaineer”

Wide receiver recruit Rodney Gallagher has confirmed that he is still committed to West Virginia.

Basketball

Matthews’ improved shooting on display in return to West Virginia

Fifth-year senior Emmitt Matthews Jr. has been working on his perimeter shooting and it has shown in his first 10 games back at West Virginia. The veteran forward is one of WVU’s top three-point shooters this season, shooting over 48% from behind the arc. He is also leading the team with a 90.5% average from the free throw line.

West Virginia Falls at Penn State

The West Virginia women’s basketball team suffered its second loss of the season at Penn State on Sunday, 69-57. The Mountaineers return to action next week against Georgia at the West Palm Beach Invitational.

Around the Big 12

Kunc scores 21, No. 20 Iowa State uses big run, tops McNeese State

The Iowa State men’s basketball team bounced back with an easy win over McNeese on Saturday. Senior forward Aljaz Kunc led the Cyclones with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Takeaways from Kansas State’s 98-50 basketball victory over Incarnate Word

Seven Wildcats scored in double-digits, as Kansas State cruised to a 98-50 win over Incarnate Word this past weekend.

Around the NCAA

No. 7 Tennessee basketball holds off No. 13 Maryland in 56-53 win in Brooklyn

A strong first half in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational helped the Tennessee men’s basketball team defeat Maryland in a battle of top-15 teams.

