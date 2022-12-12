BREAKING: Kaden Prather is entering the Transfer Portal

Per his twitter post, West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Kaden Prather has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Prather, who was expected to be the main wide receiver featured in next year’s offense, finished the year with 52 receptions for 501 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Prather becomes the 12th Mountaineer player to enter his name into the portal and the fourth wide receiver, joining Reese Smith in the transfer portal and Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James who chose to enter their names in the NFL Draft. Cortez Braham is now the leading receiver returning to the Mountaineers with 14 catches and 147 yards and 0 touchdowns. The Mountaineers have now lost 2,200 of their 2,700 receiving yards in 2022.

Thank you West Virginia pic.twitter.com/0As8WWAX15 — KADEN PRATHER (@KADEN3TIMESSS) December 12, 2022