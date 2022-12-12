BREAKING: Kaden Prather is entering the Transfer Portal

Per his twitter post, West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Kaden Prather has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Prather, who was expected to be the main wide receiver featured in next year’s offense, finished the year with 52 receptions for 501 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Prather becomes the 12th Mountaineer player to enter his name into the portal and the fourth wide receiver, joining Reese Smith in the transfer portal and Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James who chose to enter their names in the NFL Draft. Cortez Braham is now the leading receiver returning to the Mountaineers with 14 catches and 147 yards and 0 touchdowns. The Mountaineers have now lost 2,200 of their 2,700 receiving yards in 2022.
Thank you West Virginia pic.twitter.com/0As8WWAX15— KADEN PRATHER (@KADEN3TIMESSS) December 12, 2022
I would like to thank the great state of West Virginia and all Mountaineer fans for their hospitality over the years. You are the most loyal fans a player could ever hope for and I have enjoyed playing for you. I would like to thank Coach Brown and the other coaches and strength staff for the great opportunity presented to me. I will remember all the friendships made. With that being said, I will be doing what’s best for me and entering the transfer portal. Please respect my decision. #Free3
