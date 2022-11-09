West By Pod : Rock Bottom

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and rock bottom.
Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) talk about the state of WVU football after bottoming out versus Iowa State last weekend. After covering their usual Big 12 recap/precap, the guys talk Oklahoma and what it would take for the Mountaineers to get their first conference win versus the Sooners.
The State of Things: (2:15)
Big 12 Recap/Precap (23:00)
Oklahoma Preview (35:40)
