West By Pod : Rock Bottom

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and rock bottom.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) talk about the state of WVU football after bottoming out versus Iowa State last weekend. After covering their usual Big 12 recap/precap, the guys talk Oklahoma and what it would take for the Mountaineers to get their first conference win versus the Sooners.

The State of Things: (2:15)

Big 12 Recap/Precap (23:00)

Oklahoma Preview (35:40)

