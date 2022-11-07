SOUND OFF: Emmitt Matthews leads West Virginia past Mount St. Mary’s in return to Morgantown

The new-look West Virginia Mountaineers kicked off the 2022-23 season with a 76-58 win in tonight’s season opener against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The overall effort appears to be night and day, compared to last season’s squad. WVU out-rebounded Mount St. Mary’s, 45-28, to create 17 second-chance points to The Mount’s nine.

Emmit Matthews led the way for WVU with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Texas transfer Tre Mitchell added 13 points in limited action. Erik Stevenson finished with 10 points.

The Mountaineers are back in action on Friday, when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. That game will tip at 7:00PM ET and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra, part of the ESPN family of networks.

