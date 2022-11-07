GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Andrew Caridi, Warren Baker and Amanda Mazey

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 375

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -17, Total 132 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Betting Odds: West Virginia -17, Total 132 points via DraftKings Sportsbook





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Emmitsburg, Maryland

Series History: West Virginia holds a 5-0 series lead over Mount St. Mary’s. The series began on Dec. 5, 1988, a 77-60 WVU win at the Coliseum. The two teams last met on Nov. 11, 2016, an 87-59 WVU win at the Coliseum.

Record: 0-0

Record in 2021-22: 14-16 (9-9 MAAC)

Head Coach: Dan Engelstad (5th Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Emmitt Matthews Jr, Jimmy Bell Jr, Kobe Johnson, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

