SOUND OFF: West Virginia hits rock bottom, owns sole possession of last place in Big 12 with loss at Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers have seemingly hit rock bottom, suffering another conference road loss — this time to the Iowa State Cyclones, 31-14. The loss puts the Mountaineers in sole possession of last place in the Big 12 Conference.

West Virginia scored late in the first half to narrow Iowa State’s lead to 10-7 at the break. Any hopes the Mountaineers held on to through the half evaporated in the early minutes of the fourth quarter when Iowa States’ Hunter Dekkers found Xavier Hutchinson for a 24-yard touchdown to extend the Cyclones’ lead to 17-7.

Iowa State would follow that with two Cartevious Norton rushing touchdowns to put the game away.

Final Stats

West Virginia

Iowa State