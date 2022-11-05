GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Iowa State Cyclones — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, November 5, 2022

Time: 3:30PM ET

Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa





WATCH/LISTEN

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

TV Crew: Mark Neely (PBP) and Chad Brown (analyst)

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 384 and XM App 974 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: Iowa State -6.5, Total 50 via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Ames, Iowa

Series History: The series between West Virginia and Iowa State started in 2012 with a 31-24 WVU win in Ames. The last meeting took place in 2021 in Morgantown with the Mountaineers winning, 38-31. Iowa State won the last time the meeting took place in Ames, 42-6 in 2020. West Virginia leads the series, 6-4.

2021 Record: 7-6 (5-4 Big 12), Lost to No. 19 Clemson Tigers, 20-13, in the Cheez-It Bowl

Head Coach: Matt Campbell (7th season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

