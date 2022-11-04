West Virginia Thread Alert: Traditional Road To Ames

Date: November 5, 2022

Time: 3:30 on Big12Now | ESPN+

Location: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

Opponent: Iowa State Cyclones

Uniform: Blue Helmets, White Jerseys, Gold Pants

Record in Uniform: 1-3

The West Virginia Mountaineers, while on their way to Ames, Iowa, the shortest road trip of the Big 12 season, will wear their traditional road uniforms of blue lids, white shirts and gold pants. The Mountaineers have not had great luck with the uniforms, going 1-3 in these and their record in Ames over the past few years. The only win for the Mountaineers in these threads is a win over TCU last year.

The Mountaineers are looking to turn things around and get this football train back on track as they are tetering on the brink of bowl ineligibility. At 3-5, this game is crucial to give the Mountaineers some breathing room heading into November.

PREVIOUS COMBINATION LOWLIGHTS