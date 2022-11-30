West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton declares for 2023 NFL Draft, forgoing final season

West Virginia’s top receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton has announced that he’ll be forgoing his final season of eligibility and will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Thank you West Virginia pic.twitter.com/54vwIgxRRR — Bryce Ford-Wheaton (@Brycewheat3) November 30, 2022

Ford-Wheaton played in 44 games through five seasons at West Virginia, finishing his collegiate career with 1,845 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 141 catches. While he performed well early in his career, Bryce staked his claim as WR1 for the Mountaineers in 2022 with 653 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 60 receptions.

Bryce was recruited to West Virginia by Dana Holgorsen in 2017. The Holly Springs, North Carolina native held a three-star, 0.8561 247Sports composite score at the time and held additional offers from Louisville, Syracuse, Washington State, and Missouri.