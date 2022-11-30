Report: West Virginia hiring North Texas’ Wren Baker as next athletics director

Per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, West Virginia University is expected to name North Texas AD Wren Baker as its new director of athletics.

West Virginia is finalizing a deal to hire North Texas AD Wren Baker as its next AD, sources tell @SINow.



Well respected, Baker has been a deputy at Missouri & Memphis. His first task is evaluating coach Neal Brown, who is 22-25 in 4 years at the schoolhttps://t.co/GFn0M0Bavo — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2022

The 44-year-old Oklahoma native has spent six years in Denton, Texas with the Mean Green, where he’s overseen their upcoming move from Conference USA to the American conference and helped improve North Texas’ facilities to rank as some of the best among the Group of 5 programs.

While at North Texas, Baker’s hires have included basketball head coach Grant McCasland, who has led the Mean Green to a Conference USA regular season or tournament championship in each of the last three years. The Mean Green football program, under Baker’s watch, have reached a bowl game in six of the last seven seasons and will be competing against UTSA this weekend for the Conference USA championship.

Prior to his time at North Texas, Baker worked as a deputy athletic director at Memphis where he helped secure the largest gift in the university’s history and the school’s best fundraising year ever.

According to Dellenger’s report, Neal Brown is expected to remain West Virginia's head coach in 2023 under Baker’s evaluation.