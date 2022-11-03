The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia women’s soccer set to compete in Big 12 Semifinals tonight

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

A penalty kick goal late in the second half helped the West Virginia women’s soccer team knock off Oklahoma State in its opening match in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Now the fourth-seeded Mountaineers are preparing to face the top-seeded Longhorns.

Texas is ranked #16 in the country and only has one loss this season. WVU faced Texas in Morgantown last month and got out to a 1-0 midway through the first half, but the Longhorns battled back to escape with a 2-1 win. On the bright side, WVU hasn’t lost a match since that night, and the Mountaineers have built momentum with three straight wins.

The Mountaineers will be relying on their two First Team All-Big 12 players, fifth-year senior Jordan Brewster and Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year Kayza Massey. On offense, sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran and junior AJ Rodriguez could provide the scoring boost that WVU will need if it wants to advance to the conference championship match.

This match will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Football

Avoiding slow start a point of emphasis for Mountaineers ahead of matchup at Iowa State

West Virginia has given up 14-0 leads to start both of its last road games. Can the Mountaineers find a way to avoid another slow start this week at Iowa State?

Basketball

Toussaint enjoys transition to Morgantown, looks to make the most of first season at West Virginia

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has described transfer guard Joe Toussaint as hard working, tough, strong, and receptive to coaching, which could make him a perfect fit at WVU.

Soccer

WVU men’s soccer earns No. 4 seed in SBC tournament

The West Virginia men’s soccer team is heading into its first Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the four-seed. The Mountaineers will face fifth-seeded Coastal Carolina in the quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon.

Massey Headlines WVU’s All-Big 12 Honorees

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey of the West Virginia women’s soccer team has been named the 2022 Big 12 Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Year.

Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 8

Seattle fans were chanting Geno Smith’s name as he led the Seahawks to a big win over a solid Giants team on Sunday. His teammate Bruce Irvin helped out on the defensive side with one solo tackle and one tackle for loss.

Around the Big 12

No. 22 Kansas State routs No. 9 Oklahoma State, 48-0

The Big 12’s top teams continue to rip each other apart, with the latest instance being Kansas State absolutely annihilating Oklahoma State last week.

Reese has 148 yards, 3 TDs as Baylor beats Texas Tech 45-17

Baylor ran away from Texas Tech in the fourth quarter to leave Lubbock with a big win.

Kansas State vs. Texas odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 10 matchup

This week’s biggest game of the week for the Big 12 is #24 Texas traveling to #13 Kansas State.

Around the NCAA

Michigan St. suspends four more players after postgame scuffle

Only four Michigan State football players were suspended after multiple Spartans brutally attacked and beat Michigan players in the tunnel following the Wolverines win this past Saturday.

Tennessee vs Georgia Prediction Game Preview

#3 Georgia is favored by over a touchdown against #1 Tennessee in this weekend’s huge college football matchup.

