The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia sits just outside the top 25

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

After bouncing back to get two big wins at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, the West Virginia men’s basketball is just outside the top 25 in this week’s polls. The Mountaineers lost the opening game to a dominant Purdue team that jumped to #5 in the national rankings and then earned an 18-point win over Portland State and a 29-point win over Florida.

Fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson led the Mountaineers with over 14 points per game in the three-game stretch. After a slow start in the opening game against the Boilermakers, senior forward Tre Mitchell scored 16 and 17 points in the next two games, respectively. Sophomore forward Mohammed Wague also finished strong with an eight-point, nine-rebound performance against the Gators on Sunday night.

Football

WVU’s Anderson Shares Big 12 Weekly Newcomer Award

In the final week of the regular season, running back Jaylen Anderson earned the Big 12 Conference Co-Newcomer of the Week award for his performance in West Virginia’s win over Oklahoma State. The redshirt freshman ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged over 10 yards per carry for the Mountaineers.

HS O-Lineman announces commitment to WVU

WVU has gained a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean from Orlando, Florida. Saint-Jean picked the Mountaineers over Pitt, Maryland, Marshall, Indiana, and others.

Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Speaks – Football Victory – Basketball Rolls (Episode 421)

Victories for the West Virginia football and basketball teams, along with former athletic director Shane Lyons’ public complaints about WVU’s administrators, headline the topics for this episode of “Three Guys Before The Game” with Tony Caridi, Hoppy Kercheval, and Brad Howe.

Around the Big 12

TCU beats No. 25 Iowa to win Emerald Coast Classic tourney

Junior guard Micah Peavy led TCU with 16 points in the Horned Frogs 79-66 win over Iowa in the Emerald Coast Classic. Mike Miles added 15 points for TCU.

Around the NCAA

No. 3 Michigan beats Ohio State for 2nd straight year, 45-23

Michigan annihilated Ohio State in their annual rivalry game to secure its spot in the Big Ten Conference Championship game.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket