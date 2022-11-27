West Virginia dominates Florida, Mountaineers go 2-1 in Portland

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) will take home a fifth-place finish in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament with an 84-55 win over the Florida Gators.

An eight-point lead at the half for the Mountaineers quickly ballooned to 27, as WVU went on a 21-5 run to take a 64-37 lead with over 13 minutes remaining. West Virginia controlled that lead through the remainder of the game, never taking their foot off the gas.

Tre Mitchell led the way for WVU with 17 points and eight rebounds. Erik Stevenson finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and two steals, while Emmitt Matthews chipped in 13 points.

West Virginia returns to action next Saturday, December 3rd when they travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to take on Xavier in a Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup. That game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 PM EST and will be broadcast on FS1.

