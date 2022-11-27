GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Florida Gators — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 8:30 PM EST

Where: Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPNU; DirecTV 208, DISH 141

TV Crew: Doug Sherman and Cory Alexander

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Andrew Caridi & Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Florida -1.5, Total 146.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Gainesville, Florida

Series History: West Virginia and Florida will meet for the 11th time in school history with the Gators holding a 7-3 series advantage. The two teams last met on Jan. 30, 2021, an 85-80 Florida win in Morgantown during the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Florida has won four in a row in the series. WVU’s last win in the series came in Charleston, West Virginia, on Dec. 3, 2002 (68-66).

Record: 4-2

Record in 2021-22: 20-14 (9-9 SEC), Lost to Xavier, 72-56, in the second round of the NIT

Head Coach: Todd Golden (1st Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, Kedrian Johnson

Florida Gators: CJ Felder, Colin Castleton, Trey Bonham, Will Richard, Kyle Lofton





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

