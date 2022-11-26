West Virginia steals season finale in Stillwater, holds off Oklahoma State late

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) ended a seven-game losing streak against Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater on Saturday, 24-19, further muddying the waters surrounding Neal Brown’s status moving forward as WVU head coach.

Garrett Greene saw his second consecutive start in JT Daniels’ absence but would later leave with an injury in the third quarter, giving way to true freshman Nicco Marchiol with the Mountaineers down 10-7.

Running back Jaylen Anderson had a breakout performance in the second half, ripping off a pair of 50+ yard rushing touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to put WVU back on top 21-10.

Oklahoma State, also without their starting QB, narrowed the lead to 21-19 with a field goal and an Ollie Gordon 23-yard touchdown.

Casey Legg knocked through a 34-yarder late in the fourth quarter to give the Mountaineers a five-point cushion, forcing the Cowboys to play for the touchdown on their final drive — which would end with four consecutive incomplete passes.

With today’s win, West Virginia actually has an outside chance at a bowl game with a 5-7 record, depending on where their APR score ranks against other 5-7 teams. The chances are slim but nonzero. More likely, that’ll be it for the Mountaineers this season and attention will turn toward cleaning up whatever mess is left from an AD hire, a potential coaching change, and the looming NCAA transfer portal.

