GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, November 26, 2022

Tip-Off Time: Noon EST

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2; DirecTV 209, DISH 143

TV Crew: Jay Alter (PBP) and Charles Arbuckle (analyst)

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | Sirius 135, XM App 200

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: Oklahoma State -7.5, Total 62.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Stillwater, Oklahoma

Series History: The series between West Virginia and Oklahoma State started in 1928 with a 32-6 WVU win in Morgantown. The last meeting took place in Morgantown with Oklahoma State, winning, 24-3, in 2021. The Cowboys won the last meeting in Stillwater, 27-13, in 2020. The Cowboys lead the series, 9-4, including seven straight wins. OSU has a 4-2 series lead in games played in Stillwater.

Record: 7-4 (4-4 Big 12)

Record in 2021: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12), Beat No. 5 Notre Dame, 37-35, in Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Head Coach: Mike Gundy (18th Season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

