How to watch/stream West Virginia’s season finale vs. Oklahoma State

How to Watch the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: Noon EST

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WatchESPN with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

TV Crew: Jay Alter (PBP) and Charles Arbuckle (analyst)

Cable: Check your local listings

DirecTV: Channel 209

Dish: Channel 143

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 135 and XM App 200 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at 10:30 AM ET.