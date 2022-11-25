GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Portland State Vikings — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Friday, November 25, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 9:00 PM ET

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPNEWS; DirecTV 207, DISH 142

TV Crew: Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Andrew Caridi & Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -15, Total 149.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Portland, Oregon

Series History: West Virginia and Portland State will be meeting for the first time in school history. • West Virginia is 3-0 all-time against teams from the Big Sky Conference.

Record: 2-3

Record in 2021-22: 14-17 (10-10 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Jace Coburn (2nd Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, Kedrian Johnson

Portland State Vikings: Jacob Eyman, Jorell Saterfield, Mikal Starks, Bobby Harvey, Cameron Parker





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

