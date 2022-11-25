West Virginia Thread Alert: No Appalachian Tigers, Ice Cold Instead

Date: November 26, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM on ESPN2

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Opponent: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Threads: Blue Helmet - White Jerseys - White Pants

Record in Uniform: 2-5

The West Virginia Mountaineers are going to wear blue lids, white shirts, and white pants. It’s fine. The team is 2-5 in those combinations and is going to play a team that has won seven straight games against them. I guess it's fine. It’s not like they could have worn the single best road uniform they have, the Appalachian Tiger. It’s not like the last time they beat the Cowboys they wore the Appalachian Tigers. It’s not like every time they wear the Appalachian Tigers, the defense has played one of its best games in the land. No, it's fine.

Editor’s Note: Nite is very salty right now about not getting his favorite uniform combination. We tried to calm him down with Thanksgiving food but he just threw the pumpkin pie at the wall and muttered something about pecan being better.

PREVIOUS COMBINATION HIGHLIGHTS