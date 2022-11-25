SOUND OFF: West Virginia comes up short against No. 24 Purdue in PK85 quarterfinal

After getting off to a 4-0 start to the season, the West Virginia Mountaineers came up short in their first real test of the season — an 80-68 loss to the No. 24 ranked Purdue Boilermakers in a PK85 tournament quarterfinal.

The game felt a lot closer than the score indicates, largely thanks to the level of effort the Mountaineers showed — even after starting the game down 9-0 early.

Erik Stevenson led the way for the Mountaineers with 17 points. Joe Toussaint finished with 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Kedrian Johnson chipped in 11 points.

WVU will be back in action Friday night when they face the loser of Gonzaga/Portland State. That game will tip off at 9:00PM EST and will be broadcast on ESPN News.



Final Stats

West Virginia

Purdue