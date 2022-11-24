GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 10:00 PM ET

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2; DirecTV 209, DISH 143

TV Crew: Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 375

Radio Announcers: Andrew Caridi & Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Purdue -2, Total 135 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? West Lafayette, Indiana

Series History: West Virginia and Purdue will be meeting for the ninth time in series history with the Boilermakers holding a 7-1 series advantage. The last meeting took place on Dec. 22, 2013, a 73-70 Purdue win at the WVU Coliseum. The first meeting in the series was on Dec. 28, 1961, an 86-79 Purdue victory in the Los Angeles Classic. WVU’s only victory in the series was at the Coliseum on Jan. 16, 2011, when the Mountaineers downed the No. 8-ranked Boilermakers, 68-64.

Record: 3-0

Record in 2021-22: 29-8 (14-6 Big Ten), Lost to No. 15 Saint Peter’s, 67-64, in the Sweet Sixteen

Head Coach: Matt Painter (18th Season)





GAME NOTES:

This will be WVU’s seventh game in Oregon, all played at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. WVU participated in the Far West Classic in 1966 and again in 1973. WVU is 2-4 in games played in Oregon and at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Under Bob Huggins, the Mountaineers won the 2020 Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota, the 2019 Cancun Challenge, the 2017 AdvoCare Invitational in Florida, the 2015 Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, the 2014 Puerto Rico Tip-Off and the 2009 76 Classic in Calfornia. WVU is 275-181 all-time in tournaments.

With a win against Penn last Friday, Bob Huggins moved into third place all-time in Division I victories, tying him with Jim Calhoun at 920 wins. Bob Huggins’ record now stands at 920-399 in his 41st season as a head coach.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. needs five points to score 1,000 points for his career.





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, Kedrian Johnson

Purdue Boilermakers: Mason Gillis, Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Ethan Morton





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

