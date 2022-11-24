The Shotgun/Throwdown: All-American Ceili McCabe named Big 12 Runner of the Year

Happy Thanksgiving! Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

West Virginia cross country star Ceili McCabe has been named the Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year. The redshirt junior won the award in 2021, so she is the first Mountaineer to ever win the award twice. McCabe’s fantastic career also started with Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors in 2019.

McCabe’s fantastic 2022 season started with an undefeated streak in her first four races of the year. She earned first-place finishes in the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic, which resulted in a new women’s course record, and the Penn State National Open. McCabe also placed first in the Big 12 Championships for the second year in a row. She finished the season with First Team All-American honors and a 24th-place finish at the NCAA Championship.

Football

Brown doesn’t see motivation as a concern: ‘We’ll put a good product out there Saturday’

Head coach Neal Brown has decided to mix it up for the last game of the season, stating that the Mountaineers will “have a good product out there Saturday.”

Swimming and Diving

Trio Honored by Big 12

West Virginia sophomore Miranda Kirtley was named the Big 12 Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week. Freshmen Max Nielsen and Mia Cheatwood were named the Men’s and Women’s Newcomers of the Week, respectively.

NFL

Don’t miss these WVU stars on Thanksgiving Day

Multiple West Virginia football players are playing in Thanksgiving Day games. Wide receiver David Sills and offensive lineman Mark Glowinski will be suiting up for the New York Giants, as they face quarterback Will Grier and the Dallas Cowboys. The New England Patriots and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste will be playing against the Minnesota Vikings.

Around the Big 12

Kansas rewards Lance Leipold with contract extension through ‘29

Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold has received a new contract that includes an extension through 2029. Leipold has led the Jayhawks to their first bowl game since 2008.

Around the NCAA

Seven Michigan St. football players charged in tunnel melee

Seven Michigan State football players are being charged with crimes stemming from their assault on two Michigan players, including felonious assault, battery, and aggravated assault.

