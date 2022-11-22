The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia women’s basketball team off to 3-0 start

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The West Virginia women’s basketball is off to a 3-0 start under new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. The Mountaineers’ latest win was over Appalachian State on Sunday. WVU has won every game by more than 20 points, with an average winning margin of 31 points.

Fifth-year senior Madisen Smith is doing it all for the Mountaineers. She is leading the team with 13 points, four assists, and 2.7 steals per game.

Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly and senior guard Jayla Hemingway are also averaging over 10 points per game.

WVU will face its toughest tests of the season later this week when it travels to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge. The Mountaineers will play Central Michigan on Thanksgiving night, followed by a matchup against NC State on Friday afternoon.

Basketball

Perez, WVU await NCAA approval for transfer forward to begin practicing

Transfer forward Jose Perez, who was named the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year before leaving Manhattan, is waiting for approval from the NCAA to start practicing with his West Virginia teammates. Perez averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game last year.

Wrestling

West Virginia pulls off sweep in home opener

The West Virginia wrestling team opened the season with wins over Northern Colorado, Edinboro, and Glenville State in the Mountaineer Quad. Big 12 opponent UNC was the only team to put up a fight against WVU on Sunday.

The Mountaineer

Mountaineer mascot named Best Live Human Mascot by National Mascot Hall of Fame

The Mountaineer outshined the Notre Dame Leprechaun to be named the Best Live Human Mascot by the National Mascot Hall of Fame.

Around the Big 12

Oklahoma tops No. 24 Oklahoma State, becomes bowl eligible

A very fast start in the first quarter helped Oklahoma upset Oklahoma State in what could be one of the last Bedlam games for the foreseeable future.

Around the NCAA

No. 12 Oregon stays in Pac-12 hunt, tops No. 10 Utah 20-17

Senior quarterback Bo Nix played through injury to lead Oregon to a win over Utah this past Saturday night.

