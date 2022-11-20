Charles Woods announces transfer, explains departure on social media

Cornerback Charles Woods, who posted a semi-cryptic tweet on Instagram yesterday to let the world know he would be leaving West Virginia, officially posted his goodbye on Twitter.

West Virginia family, these last few months have been very difficult mentally. I struggled to make a decision to stay or leave but ultimately its best for my career and mental for a fresh start. I want to thank you for welcming a Dallas Kid in. Believe it or notmost kids where i’m from don’t make it to my age and to be able to be playing College football is a blessing. The energy and passion this fanbase has behind this program is unmatched and something I was blessed to be apart of and will never take for granted. Unfortunately, I was sidelined early this year with a significant injury and honestly never was supposed to play this season after that play. Dr. Waldrop and WVU Athletic Team, I can’t thank you enough for working with me and allowing me an opportunity to play football this season. Mike Joseph thank you truly best in the business. My teammates My brothers I wish I was allowed to finish the season with y’all but unfortunately some things are out of my control. Keep going y’all are a special group and very talented I pray one day this fanbase truly get to see this team potential and forever rooting for each one of y’all and it’s forever LOB. Thank you to WVU staff for allowing me an opportunity to represent this great state. I will be graduating this semester and attending another university for my last year of eligibility. Much Love, 9.

Woods was poised for a breakout season in 2022, but suffered an injury just 12 plays into West Virginia’s season opener against Pitt that sidelined him until the end of October. The senior cornerback has played in four games this season, recording just seven tackles.