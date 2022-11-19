SOUND OFF: West Virginia loses to No. 15 Kansas State, 48-31

For the second time in four years, the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) will be spending the holidays at home after losing to the No. 15 ranked Kansas State Wildcats in Morgantown this afternoon.

Garrett Greene saw his first career start for the Mountaineers after leading the team to a win over the Oklahoma Sooners last week. Unfortunately for the sophomore signal caller, a victory wasn’t in the cards today. Greene finished the day 15-of-27 passing for 204 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions and added a touchdown on the ground. Redshirt junior Sam James was on the receiving end of all three of Greene’s passing touchdowns, matching his season total.

The loss also likely signals that the end of the Neal Brown era in Morgantown is near, pending an athletic director hire.

West Virginia will close out the season next week on the road, when they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on Oklahoma State. That game is scheduled for a Noon EST kickoff and will be broadcast on ESPN2.





