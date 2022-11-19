GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Time: 2:00PM EST

Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON BIG 12 NOW ON ESPN+

TV Crew: Mark Neely (PBP), Barrett Brooks (analyst) and Tori Petry (sideline)

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 85 and XM App 196 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: Kansas State -8, Total 54.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Manhattan, Kansas

Series History: The series between West Virginia and Kansas State started in 1930 with a 23-7 WVU win in Morgantown. The last meeting took place in Manhattan, in 2021, with Kansas State winning 34-17. The series is tied at 6-6, including a 4-3 mark by WVU in games played in Morgantown. Kansas State leads 3-2 in games played in Manhattan.

2021 Record: 8-5 (4-5 Big 12), Beat LSU, 42-20, in TaxAct Texas Bowl

Head Coach: Chris Klieman (4th season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

