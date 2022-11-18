West Virginia stays perfect with 92-58 drubbing of Penn in Morgantown

West Virginia saw its highest offensive output of the season in Friday evening’s 92-58 win over the Penn Quakers in Morgantown.

WVU controlled the lead for the entire game, shooting an impressive 64% in the first half to take a 52-31 lead into the locker room at the break. The second half was more of the same with West Virginia continuing to grow their lead, despite a five-minute scoring drought midway through the period.

With the win, Bob Huggins moved into third place all-time in Division I victories, tying him with Jim Calhoun at 920 wins.

Erik Stevenson led all scorers with 21 points. The trio of Kedrian Johnson, Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint each scored 11 points, with Toussaint also recording five assists. Emmitt Matthews finished with seven points, leaving him just five points shy of crossing the mark for 1,000 career points.

The Mountaineers will head to Portland, Oregon next week for the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. On Thanksgiving night, the Mountaineers will begin their hopeful run to a PK85 Tournament championship with a matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers. That game will tip off at 10:00 PM EST and will be broadcast on ESPN2.





