GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Penn Quakers — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

WHEN/WHERE

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Andrew Caridi, Warren Baker & Amanda Mazey

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 380

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -15.5, Total 143 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Series History: West Virginia and Penn will be meeting for the third time in series history. The series began on Feb. 7, 1922, a 35-9 Penn victory in Philadelphia. The last meeting took place on March 13, 1981, in the first round of the NIT at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers came away with a 67-64 victory. Bob Huggins has never faced an Ivy League team in his head coaching career.

Record: 1-3

Record in 2021-22: 12-16 (9-5 IVY)

Head Coach: Steve Donahue (7th Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson

Penn Quakers: Nick Spinoso, Max Martz, Lucas Monroe, Clark Slajchert and Jordan Dingle





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

