West Virginia Thread Alert: Dante Stills Last Home Game

Date: November 19, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM on ESPN+

Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan-Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Opponent: Kansas State Wildcats

Threads: Gold Helmet - Blue Jerseys - Blue Pants

Record in Uniform: 1-1

It’s a blast. A blast from the past. A blast from the distant past. The West Virginia Mountaineers are going to wear a uniform combination that they haven’t worn in SEVEN years when they take the field against the Kansas State Wildcats. The inverted traditional uniform yet which features a gold helmet with blue jersey and blue pants instead of the blue helmets, blue jersey, gold pants.

It should be noted that this will be the final game at Mountaineer Field for Mountaineer legacy defensive tackle, Dante Stills. Stills committed to the Mountaineers as part of the 2017 class and saw the field in 2018. He’s played in over 50 games in his career, a stat that he is the current WVU leader in. He also leads the team in tackles for loss, a record he set this year.

Thank you Dante for your time here, thank you for representing this university and thank you for being a part of Mountaineer Lore.

PREVIOUS COMBINATION HIGHLIGHTS