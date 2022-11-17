The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia to host Penn on Friday night

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The West Virginia men’s basketball team is finishing its week at home with a matchup against an Ivy League opponent. The Mountaineers will host Penn tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Texas transfer Tre Mitchell has emerged as a scorer for WVU. His 21-point performance in the Mountaineers’ win over Morehead State this week has him leading the team with 14 points per game. He is also pulling in five rebounds per game. Fifth-year senior Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson is also providing a spark on both ends of the court, averaging over three assists per game and almost three steals per game.

Tomorrow’s nonconference matchup will be WVU’s last game before the Phil Knight Legacy tournament next week.

Football

United Bank Playbook - All Ten Big 12 Teams Still Bowl Eligible

Believe it or not, all 10 Big 12 football teams still have the potential to reach bowl games, including West Virginia. Would a bowl appearance and win help head coach Neal Brown salvage his job at WVU?

Soccer

WVU seeks NCAA Sweet 16 spot and payback Friday at Penn State

The West Virginia men’s soccer team is facing #21 Penn State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament tomorrow evening. The Mountaineers lost to the Nittany Lions in their third match of the regular season, but are now on a six-game winning streak that included a win in the Big 12 Championship game. This match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET tomorrow on ESPN+.

MLB

Manoah finishes third in AL Cy Young voting

Former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting.

Around the Big 12

Around the NCAA

