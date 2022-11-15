SOUND OFF: West Virginia cruises past Morehead State, Mitchell gets first Mountaineer start

The West Virginia Mountaineers improved to 3-0 on the season with Tuesday’s 75-57 win over the Morehead State Eagles in Morgantown.

The win leaves Bob Huggins just one game away from tying Jim Calhoun for third place all-time in career wins.

Tre Mitchell exploded for 21 points and six rebounds in his first Mountaineer start. Mo Wague and Jimmy Bell both finished with 10 points each, with Bell pulling down eight rebounds. Emmitt Matthews and Erik Stevenson each added nine points.

Noticeably missing from action today was sophomore James Okonkwo. The 6’8” forward had played in both of WVU’s previous games but did not make it off the bench this evening, even after the game was well in hand.

West Virginia will be back in action on Friday, when they’ll take on the Penn Quakers (1-3) in one last tune-up game before heading to Portland, Oregon for next week’s PK85 Invitational. Friday’s game against the Quakers is scheduled to tip at 7:00PM EST and will be, once again, exclusively broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Final Stats

West Virginia





Morehead State