GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Morehead State Eagles — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

WHEN/WHERE

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Nick Farrell, Warren Baker and Angelica Trinone

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 375

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -18.5, Total 134 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Morehead, Kentucky

Series History: West Virginia and Morehead State will be meeting for the fifth time in school history. The Mountaineers own a 4-0 series advantage that began in 1980. The two teams last met in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, where WVU recorded an 84-67 victory. Two of the other meetings in the series have been in Charleston with the lone meeting in Morgantown coming on Feb. 25, 1981, an 82-69 Mountaineer victory.

Record: 2-1

Record in 2021-22: 23-11 (13-5 OVC)

Head Coach: Preston Spradlin (7th Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Emmitt Matthews Jr, Jimmy Bell Jr, Kobe Johnson, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson

Morehead State Eagles: Alex Gross, Mark Freeman, Drew Thelwell, Jake Wolfe and Branden Maughmer





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

