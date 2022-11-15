West By Pod: Signs of Life

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and getting up off the mat.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) react to a big win versus Oklahoma and a sixth-straight win in the Backyard Brawl on the hardwood. After their usual Big 12 Recap / Precap, the guys breakdown what to expect from Kansas State this weekend.

(2:08) Backyard Brawl Hoops

(7:33) Oklahoma Review

(19:25) Big 12 Recap/Precap

(31:35) Kansas St Preview

