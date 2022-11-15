The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia basketball team returns to the Coliseum tonight

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

After going on the road to destroy Pitt in the Backyard Brawl last Friday night, the West Virginia men’s basketball team returns to Morgantown this week for two home games before the Phil Knight Legacy. Tonight’s opponent for the Mountaineers is Morehead State. WVU is 4-0 all-time against the Eagles, with the last win coming in 2021 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

One player to watch tonight is WVU newcomer Mohamed Wague. The sophomore forward is leading the Mountaineers with 6.5 rebounds per game, while also scoring 10 points per game. It will also be interesting to see if senior guard Joe Toussaint can keep up the momentum after his 18-point and five-assist performance against Pitt. WVU fans are also hoping to see some improvement from starting forward Jimmy Bell.

Tonight’s game tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Interim AD Rob Alsop outlines what West Virginia is looking for in next athletic director

After parting ways with Shane Lyons, West Virginia University has named Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop the Interim Director of Athletics. As WVU searches for a new athletic director, the school is looking for someone who can find additional revenue streams and boost innovation. What do you want to see in WVU’s new Director of Athletics?

WVU’s Greene, Straw Honored by Big 12 Conference

Sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene has been named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week, while freshman punter Oliver Straw was selected as the league’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

Around the Big 12

No. 4 TCU tops No. 18 Texas 17-10 to earn Big 12 title berth

TCU is still in the Big 12 Championship race and College Football Playoff contention after its latest win over Texas this past weekend. Junior linebacker Johnny Hodges had 11 tackles for the Horned Frogs.

Around the NCAA

Young’s 3 TD passes lifts No. 10 ‘Bama past No. 11 Ole Miss

Alabama narrowly defeated Ole Miss on Saturday, 30-24, thanks to three passing touchdowns and 200 passing yards from Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young.

