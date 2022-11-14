TRANSFER NEWS: Freshman CB Mumu Bin-Wahad To Enter Transfer Portal

First reported by Chris Anderson at EerSports.com, freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad has informed the West Virginia Mountaineers coaching staff that he will enter the transfer portal.

Gods Plan , Thank You West Virginia . pic.twitter.com/InUYXhdtHa — MBW (@TheMumuBinWahad) November 14, 2022

I appreciate the fans of West Virginia allowing me to represent them. Y’all are one of a kind and truly support the blue and gold. I would like to thank all the advisors and staff that helped and guided me. I would like to thank all the strength coaches for their investment and time into me. Transitioning from high school to the Big 12 isn’t easy, but you guys helped me get my body ready to perform. I would like to thank the coaches for recruiting me. With that being said, I plan to enter the transfer portal...

Bin-Wahad has only played in four games so far and if he does not play in any more games, would be eligible to redshirt for 2022, leaving him with four full seasons to play once he transfers.