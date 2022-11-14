Garrett Greene Named Offensive Player of the Week

After becoming just the third player in West Virginia Mountaineers history to rush for 100 yards, throw for 100 yards, rush for two touchdowns and pass for a touchdown in a single game, backup quarterback Garrett Greene has been named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Greene has been pushing for playing time the past several weeks as starting quarterback JT Daniels has struggled. Against Iowa State, Greene was inserted on a final drive, when he took the Mountaineers down the field and threw a touchdown pass to make the game 31-14.

Against the Oklahoma Sooners, Greene was inserted after the Sooners downed a ball at the Mountaineer 10-yard line. Greene proceeded to drive the Mountaineers to midfield before they punted it away. That alone proved to be the most productive drive of the day thus far and near the end of the half with Oklahoma clinging to a 10-0 lead, Greene was once again inserted and drove the field to cut the lead to 10-6. A botched extra point made it a weird 12-6 halftime score but Greene then played the entire second half where we lead three scoring drives, including a 6+ minute final drive to ice the game and kick the game winner.