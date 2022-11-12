GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma Sooners — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Time: Noon ET

Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: FS1; DirecTV 219, DISH 150

Announcers: Adam Alexander (PBP) and Devin Gardner (analyst)

Online Streaming: Fox Sports, with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 134, XM App 199 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: Oklahoma -7.5, Total 68.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Norman, Oklahoma

Series History: The series between West Virginia and Oklahoma started in 1958 with a 47-14, OU win in Norman, Oklahoma. The last meeting took place in Norman in 2021 with the Sooners winning, 16-13, to extend their series lead to 8-2 overall, including nine straight wins. The last meeting in Morgantown took place in 2018, with Oklahoma winning a 59-56 shootout.

2021 Record: 11-2 (7-2 Big 12), Beat No. 14 Oregon, 47-32, in the Valero Alamo Bowl

Head Coach: Brent Venables (1st season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary and join us over on The Smoking Musket Varsity Club Discord.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...