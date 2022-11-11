SOUND OFF: West Virginia punishes Pitt in The Pete, 81-56, for fifth straight win over the Panthers

The West Virginia Mountaineers improved to 2-0 on the season with an impressive 81-56 win over the Pitt Panthers in Pittsburgh.

Joe Toussaint, now affectionately known as Joey Toots, led the Mountaineers with 18 points and five assists off the bench. Erik Stevenson followed with 16 points, while Mohamed Wague and Emmitt Matthews chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

West Virginia is back in action on Tuesday, when they welcome Morehead State to Morgantown. That game, once again, will tip-off at 7PM and will be broadcast exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

