GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Pitt Panthers — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ACC Network Extra/ESPN+

Announcers: Jason Earle and Julius Page

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 969

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -2.5, Total 134 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





REQUIRED VIEWING





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Series History: West Virginia and Pitt are meeting for the 189th time in series play that began in 1906. WVU has won five in a row in the series to take a 100-88 all-time advantage. This is WVU’s longest winning streak in the series since winning nine in a row from 1964-68. WVU came away with a 74-59 win last season at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers last played at Pitt on Nov. 15, 2019, a 68-53 WVU victory.

Record: 1-0

Record in 2021-22: 11-21 (6-14 ACC)

Head Coach: Jeff Capel (5th Season)





GAME NOTES:

The Mountaineers will be playing their 170th game all-time in the city of Pittsburgh, mostly against Pitt, Duquesne and Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon).

After one game, WVU leads the country in 2-point field goal percentage defense (23.5 percent).

Mohamed Wague leads the country in offensive rebounding percentage, pulling down 40 percent of misses.

This is the 114th season and 120th year overall for West Virginia basketball, which began in 1903.

Bob Huggins was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September 2022. Huggins’ record now stands at 917-399 in his 41st season as a head coach. He needs three more wins to tie Jim Calhoun for third place all-time.





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Kobe Johnson, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson

Pittsburgh Panthers: Blake Hinson, Federiko Federiko, Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliott and Jamarius Burton





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary and join us over on The Smoking Musket Varsity Club Discord.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...