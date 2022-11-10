West Virginia Thread Alert: Flag Helmets For Veterans

Date: November 12, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM on FS1

Location: JMountaineer Field at Milan-Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners

Uniform: Blue Helmets with Flag Decal, Blue Jerseys, Blue Pants

Record in Uniform: 7-4

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear their Military Appreciation (Veteran’s Day) helmet which features the state shape colored like an American Flag when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. This has become a tradition for the Mountaineers who have worn this version, either a blue helmet or white helmet on the game near Veteran’s Day. The overall uniform combination is true blue - blue lids, blue jerseys, and blue pants - a combination the Mountaineers are currently 7-4 in. The Mountaineers wore these when they beat Army in the 2020 bowl game, as well as when they beat Texas last year. The only time they wore these against the Sooners was 2016 and since the Mountaineers haven’t beaten Oklahoma as a member of the Big 12, that game was a loss.

PREVIOUS COMBINATION HIGHLIGHTS