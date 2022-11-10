The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia preparing for The Backyard Brawl: Basketball Edition

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

It’s time for the basketball edition of the Backyard Brawl.

The West Virginia men’s basketball team is traveling to Pittsburgh tomorrow night to take on the Panthers. Both teams are coming into the game with 1-0 records. The Mountaineers won their season opener over Mount St. Mary’s, 76-58. Fifth-year senior Emmitt Matthews led the way for WVU with 15 points and five assists, while also bringing some intensity on the defensive end. Sophomore transfer Mohamed Wague scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds, to lead the Mountaineers on the boards. WVU struggled with turnovers, committing 18, despite head coach Bob Huggins’ desire to commit less than 10. The Mountaineers will need to take care of the ball in the Brawl because Pitt capitalized on forcing turnovers in its win over Tennessee-Martin on Monday.

The Backyard Brawl will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra on ESPN+.

Football

As losses and frustration mount, Brown believes West Virginia maintaining good mentality

Head coach Neal Brown has been surprisingly positive this week, despite significant talks of his potential firing.

Basketball

Regular season begins for Dawn Plitzuweit’s Mountaineers Thursday evening

Dawn Plitzuweit will be coaching her first game for the West Virginia women’s basketball team tonight. The Mountaineers’ season opener against South Carolina Upstate will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Wrestling

Flynn Signs Pennsylvania State Champion

The Mountaineers have signed Ty Watters, who was the Pennsylvania state champion at 145 pounds last year.

Around the Big 12

TCU vs. Texas odds, prediction, betting trends for prime-time Big 12 showdown

#18 Texas is favored by a touchdown at home against an undefeated TCU team in the Big 12’s biggest game of the week. This primetime game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Around the NCAA

Alabama vs Ole Miss Prediction Game Preview

College football’s biggest game of the week #9 Alabama and #11 Ole Miss, where the Crimson Tide is favored by double digits.

