CJ Donaldson Out For Year, Others Injured

The West Virginia Mountaineers have taken hits both on and off the field and during his weekly Tuesday press conference, head coach Neal Brown detailed that one hit on the football field would leave the Mountaineers without one of their best players going forward.

CJ Donaldson will not play. He’s gonna miss the rest of the season. He’ll be out. Surgery yesterday. Not a knee. Not something that will keep him out a real long time. Davis Mallinger will miss this week. How long he will be out, I’m not sure.

CJ Donaldson is just a freshman but his impact on the Mountaineers have been undeniable. He ran for 125 yards in his collegiate debut and had both the size, speed and power necessary to be a star for the Mountaineers, but now he will miss the remainder of the season.

Donaldson’s loss is just one the Mountaineers must navigate. In other injury news, Brown said Rashad Ajay is expected to run today and hopefully practice Wednesday, he is listed as probable; James Gmiter will miss; Wyatt Milum will be back; Tony Mathis will be a later in the week decision; Doug Nester will be back; Davis Mallinger will miss this week; Lance Dixon will likely remain out; and Jacoby Spells is listed as probable.

Please say a prayer for James Gmiter, who posted on Twitter that he lost his mother this past weekend.