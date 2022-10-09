Big 12 Roundup and Power Rankings: Showdown in Lawrence

#17 TCU 38, #19 Kansas 31

Duggan continued his standout season, with his fourth consecutive game with 3+ TDs, as he finished 23-33 for 308 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, adding 9 carries for 55 rushing yards and a TD on the ground. After a somewhat dormant start to the season, the breakout star of the day was Quentin Johnston, who put up a career-best 14 receptions for 206 yards and the game-winning score. It also cannot be ignored that Kendre Miller had another workhorse game taking 18 carries for 88 yards and a TD.

The Kansas Jayhawks ended their 5 game winning streak with a 38-31 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. After a somewhat slow first half, both team’s offenses opened up in the second half for a high scoring end to the game. Kansas’ Jalon Daniels went down with a shoulder injury at the end of the first half and reappeared in street clothes later in the second half. Reports indicated he had significant pain as he walked off the field after taking the hit. At this time there is no update on his status or outlook for the rest of the season.

Texas 49, Oklahoma 0

Texas was truly all gas, no brakes today. Maybe for the first time in the Steve Sarkisian era, the Longhorns completely buried an opponent, and did so on a big stage in the Red River Showdown. Texas struck first, then again, and again, and again, and next thing you know, the Horns were in complete command at the half, owning a 28-0 lead. But, of course, the collapse last season lingered in your mind a bit, but only for a short bit. Texas added another 14 points to their lead in the third quarter before deploying the backups, which continued to produce, scoring again in the fourth to put Texas on top, 49-0. The result? The first Red River shutout for the Longhorns since beating the Sooners 19-0 in 1965.

With starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel sidelined following an injury a week earlier, OU never mounted a legitimate threat on offense. The Sooners started backup QB Davis Beville, but whatever limited success they could muster came from running direct snaps to players from the other skill positions. OU netted 156 yards on the ground, running the ball 42 times for the game. As a team, the Sooners completed 9-of-17 pass attempts for 39 yards and two interceptions. Beville threw one of the oskies, while another came on an ill-fated jump pass from running back Eric Gray. For the game, OU gained 195 total yards.

Both SB Nation sites haven’t posted updates on this game and ESPN doesn’t even have a written recap for a ranked team. Insert whatever emoji you feel is appropriate here

Kansas State’s offense struggled, but Adrian Martinez threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Brooks on K-State’s third play of the game, the defense kept Iowa State out of the end zone for sixty minutes, and the Wildcats hung on to first place in the Big 12 with an excruciating 10-9 victory at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

If you came to this recap article because you missed the game, nothing you see here is going to help fill in the picture of an extremely troubling 10-9 home loss to Kansas State under the lights at Jack Trice Stadium. There is really only one story to write here, and it is a story about a boring, predictable offense and an incompetent play caller. Before this football game, if someone said to you: “Iowa State will minimize penalties, not turn the ball over, be good on special teams, and hold Kansas State to 10 points”, you are locking up an Iowa State victory and staking your mortgage on it.

Related Lack of Offense Sinks Cyclones Again

POWER RANKINGS

Reminder - power rankings are fluid and based off of numerous factors, one of which is how much I’ve drank before I put these together. Don’t take them too seriously. I drove back from Philly last night and got in at 2:30 AM. Definitely don’t take these seriously.