The Shotgun/Throwdown: Emmitt Matthews says “I wish I would have never left the first time”

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

“I wish I would have never left the first time.”

That’s what Emmitt Matthews said when discussing his decision to leave West Virginia at the end of the 2020-21 basketball season. After one season with Washington, Matthews has returned to WVU for his final college season.

Bob Huggins warned Matthews that his move in the transfer portal might not work out how he wanted, but Huggins has welcomed Emmitt back to the team. One thing that Matthews is looking forward to, now that he is a Mountaineer again, is getting to experience senior night in the WVU Coliseum later this year.

Football

Donaldson ruled out for Baylor; Mountaineers dealing with other ‘significant injuries’

In West Virginia’s loss to Texas on Saturday, freshman running back CJ Donaldson suffered a concussion that was unsettling to see for the team and fans. Donaldson is currently in concussion protocol and has already been ruled out for the Mountaineers’ game against Baylor next Thursday.

Cross Country

McCabe Named Big 12 Runner of the Week

West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe has been named the Big 12 Runner of the Week. The redshirt junior broke a course record at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic to lead the Mountaineers to a second-place finish.

Around the Big 12

Kansas vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview

ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Kansas this week when the #19 Jayhawks host #17 TCU, but the game will be televised on FS1.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State: Preview and Prediction

Iowa State is a slight underdog at home against #20 Kansas State Saturday night on ESPNU.

Around the NCAA

First look: Utah at UCLA odds and lines

#11 Utah and #18 UCLA are facing off in the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon in a battle of top Pac-12 teams.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket