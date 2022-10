Welcome to West By Pod, a podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12, and laying road eggs in primetime.

Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) is joined by Jake Lantz (@NiteStare) to talk about what went wrong in Austin, and what Neal Brown and Co might be able to do to fix it over the next 10 days. Then they get into the rest of the Big 12 by discussing the rest of the week 5 results and looking ahead to week 6.

